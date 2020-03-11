United We Brunch returns to the Madison Sat., March 14. Limited tickets still available!

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, March 11, 2020

Scene & Heard

This Weekend's United We Brunch Event Has Been Postponed Out of Caution Over Coronavirus

Posted By on Wed, Mar 11, 2020 at 2:12 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO BY EMANUEL WALLACE
  • Photo by Emanuel Wallace

It's with great disappointment that we share the news that we have made the decision to postpone this Saturday's United We Brunch event, due to concerns about COVID-19.

While we love a great party as much as you do, the health and safety of our event attendees, vendors and staff is our highest priority. We are following the lead of our city, state and federally elected officials, who have advised that large indoor events be cancelled or rescheduled.

What does that mean for you? You're invited to join us at the rescheduled event, which will likely happen in May, and we will update you as soon as possible on the confirmed date. All pre-sold tickets will be honored for the newly scheduled date.



Thank you in advance for your understanding; we will be uniting for brunch soon!

Cheers,
The Cleveland Scene Team

Tags: , , ,

Jump to comments (1)
Email
Print
Share

Speaking of...

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Comments

Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

 
Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS
Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

Cleveland Scene on Social Media

Most Popular

  1. Ohio Recommends Colleges Cancel In-Person Classes, Indoor Sporting Events Not Have Fans, Parades Be Canceled in Fight Against Coronavirus Read More

  2. Jekyll's in Chagrin Falls to Close and Reopen This Summer as Cedar Creek Grille-Style Eatery Read More

  3. Cedar Point is Offering Free Admission May 2-3, But There's a Catch, of Course Read More

  4. Cleveland St. Patrick's Day Parade Canceled Over Coronavirus Concerns Read More

  5. Three Ohioans Test Positive for Coronavirus, All From Cuyahoga County Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 241-7550

Advertising: (216) 802-7241

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Social Media

About CleveScene

© 2020 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 241-7550
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation