This Weekend's United We Brunch Event Has Been Postponed Out of Caution Over Coronavirus

It's with great disappointment that we share the news that we have made the decision to postpone this Saturday's United We Brunch event, due to concerns about COVID-19.While we love a great party as much as you do, the health and safety of our event attendees, vendors and staff is our highest priority. We are following the lead of our city, state and federally elected officials, who have advised that large indoor events be cancelled or rescheduled.What does that mean for you? You're invited to join us at the rescheduled event, which will likely happen in May, and we will update you as soon as possible on the confirmed date. All pre-sold tickets will be honored for the newly scheduled date.Thank you in advance for your understanding; we will be uniting for brunch soon!Cheers,The Cleveland Scene Team