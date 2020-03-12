Email
Print
Share

Thursday, March 12, 2020

Scene & Heard

Cleveland Indians Home Opener Postponed For at Least Two Weeks Due to Coronavirus

Posted By on Thu, Mar 12, 2020 at 3:38 PM

click to enlarge PHOTOS VIA WIKIMEDIA COMMONS
  • Photos via Wikimedia Commons
Following Gov. Mike DeWine's announcement today that banned all state-wide gatherings of 100 people or more due to coronavirus, Major League Baseball has also decided to push back all Opening Day game at least for two weeks. That includes the Cleveland Indians' March 26 Home Opener.

All remaining spring training games have also been cancelled.
Sign up for Scene's weekly newsletters to get the latest on Cleveland news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.

Tags: , ,

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Share

Speaking of Coronavirus, Indians Home Opener

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Cleveland Scene on Social Media

Most Popular

  1. Ohio to Limit Nursing Home Visits, Will Issue Order on Mass Gatherings in 24-36 Hours Read More

  2. With a Debt of More Than $1.5 Million, Chef Jonathon Sawyer Files for Bankruptcy Read More

  3. Cleveland St. Patrick's Day Parade Canceled Over Coronavirus Concerns Read More

  4. Cedar Point is Offering Free Admission May 2-3, But There's a Catch, of Course Read More

  5. Watch Rapper Machine Gun Kelly Teach the World About Cleveland Slang Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 241-7550

Advertising: (216) 802-7241

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Social Media

About CleveScene

© 2020 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 241-7550
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation