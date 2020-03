Cleveland Indians Home Opener Postponed For at Least Two Weeks Due to Coronavirus

click to enlarge Photos via Wikimedia Commons

2020 Opening Day to be delayed by at least two weeks; Spring Training Games cancelled beginning today; and @WBCBaseball Qualifier games postponed indefinitely due to the national emergency created by the coronavirus pandemic. pic.twitter.com/yCgUHkdfpF — MLB Communications (@MLB_PR) March 12, 2020

Following Gov. Mike DeWine's announcement today that banned all state-wide gatherings of 100 people or more due to coronavirus, Major League Baseball has also decided to push back all Opening Day game at least for two weeks. That includes the Cleveland Indians' March 26 Home Opener.All remaining spring training games have also been cancelled.