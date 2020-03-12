Thursday, March 12, 2020
Cleveland Indians Home Opener Postponed For at Least Two Weeks Due to Coronavirus
Posted
By Laura Morrison
on Thu, Mar 12, 2020 at 3:38 PM
click to enlarge
-
Photos via Wikimedia Commons
Following Gov. Mike DeWine's announcement
today that banned all state-wide gatherings of 100 people or more due to coronavirus, Major League Baseball has also decided to push back all Opening Day game at least for two weeks. That includes the Cleveland Indians' March 26 Home Opener.
All remaining spring training games have also been cancelled.
Sign up for Scene's weekly newsletters to get the latest on Cleveland news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.
Tags: Coronavirus, Indians home opener, Image