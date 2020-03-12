In Wake of Ohio's Mass Gathering Ban, Cleveland's Smaller Music Venues Announce Schedule Changes but Hope to Remain Open

click to enlarge
A sold out show featuring bluesman Christone "Kingfish" Ingram is one of several area concerts that has been postponed.
Earlier today, Governor Mike DeWine issued a ban on mass gatherings of 100 people or more. This obviously effects many of Cleveland’s small- and mid-sized clubs, but there remains the possibility of hosting small concerts that attract crowds of 100 or fewer people or remaining open in come capacity.
We’re optimistic, anyway, that that'll be the case.
The Beachland posted this notice on its Facebook page: “We are assessing the State of Ohio policy limiting events to 100 people... as of right now our events for tonight and tomorrow are NOT cancelled. This is a developing situation and we will communicate the status of shows as needed. Please be patient as we try to figure out shows and how we will be functioning over the next few weeks. Thank you for your patience and continued support.”
Saturday's concert featuring the Numbers Band (15-60-75) has been postponed, however, and will now take place on May 22.
The sold out show scheduled for tonight at the Kent Stage with bluesman Christone "Kingfish" Ingram has been postponed, and Saturday's Robert Cray performance at the club has been pushed back to June 5. The venue staff is working as quickly as possible on rescheduled date for Kingfish. Current tickets will be honored for the rescheduled Cray date.
"We have been closely monitoring COVID-19 updates, and, as everyone knows, the situation continues to evolve hourly," says Kent Stage owner Tom Simpson in a press release. "We took these actions out of an abundance of caution for the safety of our customers, employees, artists and vendors."
The status of all other concerts at the Kent Stage will be updated on a day-to-day basis.
"We are deeply appreciative of the support and loyalty of our patrons, and we hope everyone stays safe and healthy," added Simpson.
The Grog Shop hopes to at least keep some of its concerts on its schedule.
“We understand the growing concern regarding COVID-19,” reads a statement from the club on Facebook. “Here at Grog Shop & B Side we are striving to put the health and safety of our patrons, artists and employees first. We do plan to move ahead with upcoming events while abiding by state health recommendations. Upon entry, we ask that patrons keep health safety practices at the front of their mind. We will have sanitizer stations at the door and at the bar. While we know we are bound to have some cancellations, we are determined to move forward in a way that still allows us to support our bands, staff and venues. Please keep an eye on our website and social media for up to date information on cancellations and postponements.”
Mahall’s, a smaller capacity club in Lakewood, has the same aspirations.
"As a hub of activity and entertainment, we understand that maintaining a clean and safe environment is the best possible method for preventing illness and ensuring customer and staff safety," reads a statement on its Facebook page. "These time-tested methods and skills have never been more relevant. We appreciate your understanding that, as a customer, your experience at Mahall’s may look different as we navigate through this time together. Plans may change with regard to live shows, parties and events. We will work with customers to reschedule changes as they arise."
The post continues to state that Mahall’s will remain open for business unless recommendations from the CDC or the local government change.
Earlier this week, Bop Stop Director Gabe Pollack sent out a press release that stated that a few concerts at the local jazz club have been cancelled because of coronavirus concerns.
"We encourage all of you to check out our website and Facebook page for all updates," Pollack says. "If a show is listed on either site, it is still happening. Bop Stop will continue to provide the greater Cleveland community with happiness and good music through this difficult time. We appreciate your understanding and hope that you will continue to support live music during the upcoming months."
The club has a no-refund policy but it does give credit towards future shows if a guest decides to stay at home for health reasons, and you can also request that your ticket purchase be a donation to the club, a 501(C3) organization.
