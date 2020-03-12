Email
Thursday, March 12, 2020

Scene & Heard

Cleveland's Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony Postponed Due to Coronavirus Concerns

Posted By on Thu, Mar 12, 2020 at 1:12 PM

This year's Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony is now postponed following coronavirus concerns in Ohio. The event was supposed to take place May 2 in Cleveland, and a new date has not been confirmed.

“We are very disappointed to announce the postponement of this year’s Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony,” Rock Hall President Joel Peresman told Rolling Stone. “Our first concern is to the health and safety of our attendees and artists and we are complying to the direction of the local and state authorities and common sense. We look forward to rescheduling the ceremony and will make that announcement at the earliest convenience.”

Earlier this week, the Rock Hall had announced a full week of activities leading up to the event.



Inductees in this year's Rock Hall class include: Nine Inch Nails, the Doobie Brothers, Whitney Houston, Depeche Mode, T-Rex and the Notorious B.I.G.

