United We Brunch returns to the Madison Sat., March 14. Limited tickets still available!

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, March 12, 2020

Bites

Some of the Best Ramen in Northeast Ohio Can be Found at Issho Ni in Willoughby

Posted By on Thu, Mar 12, 2020 at 11:42 AM

click to enlarge DOUGLAS TRATTNER
  • Douglas Trattner
Noodle-obsessed diners will travel near and far to sniff out claims of the region’s best bowls. One such place on the receiving end of numerous laudatory remarks is Issho Ni (34302 Euclid Ave., 440-306-8020) in Willoughby. The restaurant took the place of Shogun Japanese Steak House, which closed a few years back.

While the hibachi tables still get fired up in an adjacent room, the main attraction for noodle soup fans is the roster of deeply flavorful ramen bowls. After trying two separate bowls, I can say without reservation that this cherry little spot on the far-east side of town is serving up some of the best ramen in Northeast Ohio.

click to enlarge DOUGLAS TRATTNER
  • Douglas Trattner
Choices include a classic pork tonkotsu ($13.51) prepared with various levels of spiciness, kuro ramen ($14.55) made black from the addition of squid ink and fermented garlic, Hokkaido-style yellow ramen ($12.47), soy-based shoyu ramen ($11.43) and the broth-less mazeman ramen ($14.55).



The tonkotsu arrives characteristically milky, with a rich, savory broth made from long-simmering pork bones. A base of springy noodles is garnished with two thick wheels of chashu, tender braised pork belly that is ringed with fat and seared before going into the bowl. Garnishes include a runny soft-cooked egg, fermented bamboo shoots, mushrooms and scallions. A “level 2” spiciness brings some real heat to the party. While lighter and clearer in color, the soy-based shoyu ramen broth is no less satisfying. The bowl includes the same add-ons as the tonkotsu.

click to enlarge issho_ni_3.jpg
Issho Ni also prepares excellent sushi in the form of sashimi, nigiri and rolls. The yellowtail starter ($13.51) is an electric pinwheel of delight, with buttery pieces of raw hamachi topped with jalapeno slices and bright ponzu sauce. A massive Bang Bang roll ($14.55) is a double-decker creation with crispy shrimp tempura in the middle and shrimp and crab salad up top.

Issho Ni does not serve alcohol, but it does serve amazing ramen and sushi in an appealing space with warm-hearted service.
click to enlarge DOUGLAS TRATTNER
  • Douglas Trattner
Sign up for Scene's weekly newsletters to get the latest on Cleveland news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.

Tags: , , , ,

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Share

Speaking of...

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Cleveland Scene on Social Media

Most Popular

  1. Ohio to Limit Nursing Home Visits, Will Issue Order on Mass Gatherings in 24-36 Hours Read More

  2. Cleveland St. Patrick's Day Parade Canceled Over Coronavirus Concerns Read More

  3. Cedar Point is Offering Free Admission May 2-3, But There's a Catch, of Course Read More

  4. Cleveland International Film Festival has been Canceled Due to Coronavirus Read More

  5. This Weekend's United We Brunch Event Has Been Postponed Out of Caution Over Coronavirus Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 241-7550

Advertising: (216) 802-7241

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Social Media

About CleveScene

© 2020 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 241-7550
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation