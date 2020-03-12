Watch Rapper Machine Gun Kelly Teach the World About Cleveland Slang

Sign up for Scene's weekly newsletters to get the latest on Cleveland news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.

recently gave Shaker Heights High School grad Machine Gun Kelly the chance to explain Cleveland slang.In a ridiculous nearly-8-minute video, the rapper/actor was more than game to break down stuff like Sweetest Day, the Q, 'The Mistake By the Lake," Dead Man's Curve, pop vs. soda and the Muni Lot to people who aren't familiar.While Kelly does marvel at things like Put-in-Bay and the city's extreme love of St. Patrick's Day (he explains that on March 17 downtown looks like "Jesus came back from the dead"), he also makes clear that "Cleveland rocks. It's like a great town with great people."Watch the video below: