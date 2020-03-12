United We Brunch returns to the Madison Sat., March 14. Limited tickets still available!

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, March 12, 2020

Scene & Heard

Watch Rapper Machine Gun Kelly Teach the World About Cleveland Slang

Posted By on Thu, Mar 12, 2020 at 11:45 AM

mgk.jpg
Vanity Fair recently gave Shaker Heights High School grad Machine Gun Kelly the chance to explain Cleveland slang.

In a ridiculous nearly-8-minute video, the rapper/actor was more than game to break down stuff like Sweetest Day, the Q, 'The Mistake By the Lake," Dead Man's Curve, pop vs. soda and the Muni Lot to people who aren't familiar.

While Kelly does marvel at things like Put-in-Bay and the city's extreme love of St. Patrick's Day (he explains that on March 17 downtown looks like "Jesus came back from the dead"), he also makes clear that "Cleveland rocks. It's like a great town with great people."



Watch the video below:
Sign up for Scene's weekly newsletters to get the latest on Cleveland news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.

Tags: , , ,

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Share

Speaking of...

  |  

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Cleveland Scene on Social Media

Most Popular

  1. Ohio to Limit Nursing Home Visits, Will Issue Order on Mass Gatherings in 24-36 Hours Read More

  2. Cleveland St. Patrick's Day Parade Canceled Over Coronavirus Concerns Read More

  3. Cedar Point is Offering Free Admission May 2-3, But There's a Catch, of Course Read More

  4. Cleveland International Film Festival has been Canceled Due to Coronavirus Read More

  5. This Weekend's United We Brunch Event Has Been Postponed Out of Caution Over Coronavirus Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 241-7550

Advertising: (216) 802-7241

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Social Media

About CleveScene

© 2020 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 241-7550
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation