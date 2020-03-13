Friday, March 13, 2020
Cleveland Public Library is Closing All Branches Until Further Notice
By Sam Allard
on Fri, Mar 13, 2020 at 4:40 PM
The Cleveland Public Library announced Friday afternoon that, "out of an abundance of caution," and in an effort to curtail the spread of COVID-19, it will close at the end of the day Friday until further notice.
All programs and services at the downtown main library and 27 neighborhood branches are canceled. The library will continue, however, to provide meals to children weekdays from 3:30 p.m. – 4:30 p.m. at all branches.
“This was a difficult decision for the staff at Cleveland Public Library," said Felton Thomas, library CEO, in a statement provided to the media. "We know how much our community depends on us. We hope our closure will keep our employees and patrons safe and healthy and reduce exposure to this disease."
All of the library's digital and streaming services will remain available for patrons to access.
