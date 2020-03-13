Cleveland's Current Winter is the Third Mildest on Record, National Weather Service Reports

click to enlarge
If the weather this winter seems more balmy to you than usual, you aren't wrong.
The National Weather Service of Cleveland has announced
that, so far, the 2019/2020 winter season is one of mildest on record, the third mildest in fact.
Northeast Ohio in general was warmer overall.
The warmest Cleveland winter on record came in 1931-1932, when 38.8 degrees was the average temperature. When looking from last December through February of this year, the average temperature has been 35.8 degrees. Snowfall levels, too, are far lower than in previous winters, with only 26.6 inches so far this year. The average level is 47.7 inches for December through February.
Springtime officially starts on March 19.
