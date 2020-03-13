Grog Shop to Temporarily Close Amidst Growing Coronavirus Concerns

Earlier today, Grog Shop
owner Kathy Blackman sent out an email announcing that the Cleveland Heights music venue she owns will temporarily close due to coronavirus concerns.
“After careful consideration and much painful deliberation, I have decided to temporarily close the Grog Shop,” reads the press release. “This decision was not made lightly, but I feel it is the best possible choice for my staff and the music community. Tonight will be our last event until late April or further notice.”
The B-Side, a bar and performance space located beneath the Grog Shop, will remain open.
“By design, the Grog Shop is set up to be a large open gathering space to enjoy live music and I do not think we can safely maintain crowds within the guidelines set forth,” Blackman says. “My staff is family and have all taken part in this decision and collectively we agree this is the prudent thing to do at this time given the circumstances.”
All online tickets to canceled events will be refunded within five to sevent business days. All tickets purchased at record stores or in person can be refunded at point of purchase. Blackman hopes to reschedule these shows for the summer and fall. Gift certificates will be available for purchase online.
“We appreciate everyone's patience with us as we try to navigate this ongoing situation,” says Blackman, who adds that the B-Side will take measures to ensure it's operating in a way that is "the safest possible for our customers and staff.”
