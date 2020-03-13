Email
Print
Share

Friday, March 13, 2020

C-Notes

Grog Shop to Temporarily Close Amidst Growing Coronavirus Concerns

Posted By on Fri, Mar 13, 2020 at 2:49 PM

image.png
Earlier today, Grog Shop owner Kathy Blackman sent out an email announcing that the Cleveland Heights music venue she owns will temporarily close due to coronavirus concerns.

“After careful consideration and much painful deliberation, I have decided to temporarily close the Grog Shop,” reads the press release. “This decision was not made lightly, but I feel it is the best possible choice for my staff and the music community. Tonight will be our last event until late April or further notice.”

The B-Side, a bar and performance space located beneath the Grog Shop, will remain open.



“By design, the Grog Shop is set up to be a large open gathering space to enjoy live music and I do not think we can safely maintain crowds within the guidelines set forth,” Blackman says. “My staff is family and have all taken part in this decision and collectively we agree this is the prudent thing to do at this time given the circumstances.”

All online tickets to canceled events will be refunded within five to sevent business days. All tickets purchased at record stores or in person can be refunded at point of purchase. Blackman hopes to reschedule these shows for the summer and fall. Gift certificates will be available for purchase online.

“We appreciate everyone's patience with us as we try to navigate this ongoing situation,” says Blackman, who adds that the B-Side will take measures to ensure it's operating in a way that is "the safest possible for our customers and staff.”

Sign up for Scene's weekly newsletters to get the latest on Cleveland news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.

Tags: , ,

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Share

Speaking of Grog Shop, coronavirus

  |  

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Cleveland Scene on Social Media

Most Popular

  1. Cleveland Clinic Discovers Five New Cases of COVID-19 in First Day of Internal Testing Read More

  2. Nighttown to Close After the Weekend for Approximately Eight Weeks Because of Coronavirus Read More

  3. With a Debt of More Than $1.5 Million, Chef Jonathon Sawyer Files for Bankruptcy Read More

  4. Watch Rapper Machine Gun Kelly Teach the World About Cleveland Slang Read More

  5. State of Ohio Issues Order Banning All Gatherings of 100 or More People Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 241-7550

Advertising: (216) 802-7241

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Social Media

About CleveScene

© 2020 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 241-7550
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation