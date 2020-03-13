Email
Print
Share

Friday, March 13, 2020

Bites

Mason's Creamery Switches Its Ramen Shop to Take-Out Only Due to Coronavirus Concerns

Posted By on Fri, Mar 13, 2020 at 1:50 PM

PHOTO BY DOUGLAS TRATNER
  • Photo by Douglas Tratner
Citing coronavirus concerns, Mason's Creamery in Ohio City has announced plans to change its seasonal ramen shop to a take-out-only format effective immediately.

"We want to make sure everyone stays as physically healthy as they can be, and also maintain as close to a sense of normalcy operationally so as to not affect the financial well-being of our staff," the shop wrote on its Facebook page. 

Hours, which are Wednesday-Sunday from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m., are to remain the same, only no customers will be allowed to dine in until further notice. The shop still plans to close the ramen enterprise down on March 30 as scheduled and transfer back to its usual ice cream format.

Read the whole post below:  
Sign up for Scene's weekly newsletters to get the latest on Cleveland news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.

Tags: , , ,

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Share

Speaking of...

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Cleveland Scene on Social Media

Most Popular

  1. Cleveland Clinic Discovers Five New Cases of COVID-19 in First Day of Internal Testing Read More

  2. Nighttown to Close After the Weekend for Approximately Eight Weeks Because of Coronavirus Read More

  3. With a Debt of More Than $1.5 Million, Chef Jonathon Sawyer Files for Bankruptcy Read More

  4. Watch Rapper Machine Gun Kelly Teach the World About Cleveland Slang Read More

  5. State of Ohio Issues Order Banning All Gatherings of 100 or More People Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 241-7550

Advertising: (216) 802-7241

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Social Media

About CleveScene

© 2020 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 241-7550
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation