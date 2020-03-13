Mason's Creamery Switches Its Ramen Shop to Take-Out Only Due to Coronavirus Concerns

Photo by Douglas Tratner



"We want to make sure everyone stays as physically healthy as they can be, and also maintain as close to a sense of normalcy operationally so as to not affect the financial well-being of our staff," the shop wrote on its Facebook page.

are to remain the same, only no customers will be allowed to dine in until further notice. The shop still plans to close the ramen enterprise down on March 30 as scheduled and transfer back to its usual ice cream format.

Citing coronavirus concerns, Mason's Creamery in Ohio City has announced plans to change its seasonal ramen shop to a take-out-only format effective immediately.Hours, which are Wednesday-Sunday from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.,Read the whole post below: