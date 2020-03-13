Friday, March 13, 2020
Rock Hall Announces Closure and Cancellation of All March Events
By Jeff Niesel
on Fri, Mar 13, 2020 at 4:37 PM
Courtesy of the Rock Hall
In a press release sent out earlier today, the Rock Hall
announced that it has cancelled all March events, and it'll close tomorrow and remain closed until Friday, March 27.
The press release reads, "The health and safety of our community is critically important to us. As part of an international effort to help prevent the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19), this week we made the decision to postpone the 2020 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony and Induction Week festivities until later this year. Today, we are announcing the temporary closing of our Museum to the public."
If you've purchased a ticket for a postponed event, the Rock Hall will issue a full refund and alert you via email when the event is rescheduled. If you've purchased a ticket for general admission, it'll be honored at the Box Office upon your future visit or refunded.
