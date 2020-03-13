Email
Print
Share

Friday, March 13, 2020

C-Notes

Rock Hall Announces Closure and Cancellation of All March Events

Posted By on Fri, Mar 13, 2020 at 4:37 PM

COURTESY OF THE ROCK HALL
  • Courtesy of the Rock Hall
In a press release sent out earlier today, the Rock Hall announced that it has cancelled all March events, and it'll close tomorrow and remain closed until Friday, March 27.

The press release reads, "The health and safety of our community is critically important to us. As part of an international effort to help prevent the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19), this week we made the decision to postpone the 2020 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony and Induction Week festivities until later this year. Today, we are announcing the temporary closing of our Museum to the public."

If you've purchased a ticket for a postponed event, the Rock Hall will issue a full refund and alert you via email when the event is rescheduled. If you've purchased a ticket for general admission, it'll be honored at the Box Office upon your future visit or refunded.



Sign up for Scene's weekly newsletters to get the latest on Cleveland news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.

Tags: , , ,

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Share

Speaking of...

  |  

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Cleveland Scene on Social Media

Most Popular

  1. Cleveland Clinic Discovers Five New Cases of COVID-19 in First Day of Internal Testing Read More

  2. Nighttown to Close After the Weekend for Approximately Eight Weeks Because of Coronavirus Read More

  3. With a Debt of More Than $1.5 Million, Chef Jonathon Sawyer Files for Bankruptcy Read More

  4. Watch Rapper Machine Gun Kelly Teach the World About Cleveland Slang Read More

  5. State of Ohio Issues Order Banning All Gatherings of 100 or More People Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 241-7550

Advertising: (216) 802-7241

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Social Media

About CleveScene

© 2020 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 241-7550
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation