Friday, March 13, 2020
Scheduled to Take Place Next Month, Record Store Day Will Now Happen in June
By Jeff Niesel
on Fri, Mar 13, 2020 at 6:15 PM
A worldwide event designed to “celebrate a record store's place in the community” by allowing independent record stores to sell exclusive product (mostly limited edition vinyl releases), Record Store Day
takes place each year in April.
But because the coronavirus has limited social interaction for the next month or two, the event's organizers have announced they’ll move the date to June 20.
“We want everyone to be safe, healthy and feel comfortable coming to the party,” reads a press release about the date change. “We think it's the best move we can make given all we know (and don't know) about what's going on around us. The safety and good health of everyone who makes up Record Store Day (the customers, the staff and the musicians who come to the party) is super-important to us because we want to celebrate with you for many Record Store Days to come!”
