Spotted Owl to Close Both Locations for a Week Out of Coronavirus Caution, Staff on Full Paid Leave

We’re closing both bars for the next week, to avoid putting our teams and our customers in harm’s way. Both teams are going on full paid leave. We’re doing this to help protect our people, their families, and our customers. Experts in global health have all been very clear: if you can, stay home from work. We can, so that’s what we’re doing. It’s important to us that we do everything we can to keep each other healthy and act responsibly. Be safe out there. We’ll look forward to having you back. —Will Hollingsworth, Proprietor