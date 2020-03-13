Email
Friday, March 13, 2020

Bites

Spotted Owl to Close Both Locations for a Week Out of Coronavirus Caution, Staff on Full Paid Leave

Posted By on Fri, Mar 13, 2020 at 10:14 AM

click to enlarge DOUGLAS TRATTNER
  • Douglas Trattner

The Spotted Owl has closed both of its locations for the next week out as a precaution in the spreading coronavirus pandemic.

Owner Will Hollingsworth noted in the announcement that all staff is on full paid leave for that period.


Nighttown in Cleveland Heights made the decision to shutter for eight weeks as a similar precaution.



If you are aware of any other restaurants or bars temporarily closing as we all deal with this, do let us know in the comments.

