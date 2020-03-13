Vote in Scene's Best of Cleveland 2020 Poll Now

There can only be one rose.
It's time again for Best of Cleveland, that special slice of the year when, amidst the general hellscape of the world, we take a minute to celebrate the very best that Cleveland has to offer.
To do that, we again need your help. From the best bars and burgers to the best coffeeshops and concert clubs, we're looking to the experts — you, the readers.
From now until March 26, nominations are open for all categories in Best of Cleveland
. Write in your favorites, share the poll, remind your friends and family to do the same.
Finalists will be announced on Monday, March 30, when voting for the winners will begin. Roses will be given out to the absolute best of the best on April 22.
Vote here.