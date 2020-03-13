Email
Print
Share

Friday, March 13, 2020

Scene & Heard

Vote in Scene's Best of Cleveland 2020 Poll Now

Posted By on Fri, Mar 13, 2020 at 9:16 AM

boc2020_504sq.jpg

There can only be one rose.

It's time again for Best of Cleveland, that special slice of the year when, amidst the general hellscape of the world, we take a minute to celebrate the very best that Cleveland has to offer.

To do that, we again need your help. From the best bars and burgers to the best coffeeshops and concert clubs, we're looking to the experts — you, the readers.



From now until March 26, nominations are open for all categories in Best of Cleveland. Write in your favorites, share the poll, remind your friends and family to do the same.

Finalists will be announced on Monday, March 30, when voting for the winners will begin. Roses will be given out to the absolute best of the best on April 22.

Vote here.

Tags: , , ,

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Share

Speaking of...

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Cleveland Scene on Social Media

Most Popular

  1. Nighttown to Close After the Weekend for Approximately Eight Weeks Because of Coronavirus Read More

  2. With a Debt of More Than $1.5 Million, Chef Jonathon Sawyer Files for Bankruptcy Read More

  3. Watch Rapper Machine Gun Kelly Teach the World About Cleveland Slang Read More

  4. State of Ohio Issues Order Banning All Gatherings of 100 or More People Read More

  5. Some of the Best Ramen in Northeast Ohio Can be Found at Issho Ni in Willoughby Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 241-7550

Advertising: (216) 802-7241

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Social Media

About CleveScene

© 2020 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 241-7550
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation