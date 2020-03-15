Ohio Gov. DeWine to CNN This Morning: 'It Would Not Surprise Me At All If Schools Did Not Open Again This Year'

State of Ohio photo

On CNN'sthis morning, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine (R) said, odds are "this is going to go on a lot longer and it would not surprise me at all if schools did not open again this year.”DeWine, who made the rounds on the political morning shows today, appearing on NBC'sin addition to CNN has been out ahead of almost any public official in the country when it comes to COVID-19 response, closings, mandates and other measures to slow down the fatal virus. He was the first governor in the country to mandate his state to close all schools.The governor also told NBC News “we are certainly looking at” closing bars and restaurants in the state.Said DeWine: “We are inconveniencing people. It is making people’s lives change, but we have got to save lives. Everything we are doing is to save lives.”Stay tuned to Scene for all the latest updates.