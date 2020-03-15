Email
Print
Share

Sunday, March 15, 2020

Scene & Heard

Ohio Gov. DeWine to CNN This Morning: 'It Would Not Surprise Me At All If Schools Did Not Open Again This Year'

Posted By on Sun, Mar 15, 2020 at 10:56 AM

STATE OF OHIO PHOTO
  • State of Ohio photo
On CNN's State of The Union this morning, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine (R) said, odds are "this is going to go on a lot longer and it would not surprise me at all if schools did not open again this year.”


DeWine, who made the rounds on the political morning shows today, appearing on NBC's Meet The Press in addition to CNN has been out ahead of almost any public official in the country when it comes to COVID-19 response, closings, mandates and other measures to slow down the fatal virus. He was the first governor in the country to mandate his state to close all schools.

The governor also told NBC News “we are certainly looking at” closing bars and restaurants in the state.



Said DeWine: “We are inconveniencing people. It is making people’s lives change, but we have got to save lives. Everything we are doing is to save lives.”

Stay tuned to Scene for all the latest updates.

Sign up for Scene's weekly newsletters to get the latest on Cleveland news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.

Tags: , , ,

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Share

Speaking of...

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Cleveland Scene on Social Media

Most Popular

  1. A Running List of Cleveland Restaurants and Bars Now Temporarily Closed Over Coronavirus Read More

  2. Cleveland Clinic Discovers Five New Cases of COVID-19 in First Day of Internal Testing Read More

  3. Drive-Through COVID-19 Testing Begins Saturday in Cleveland Read More

  4. With a Debt of More Than $1.5 Million, Chef Jonathon Sawyer Files for Bankruptcy Read More

  5. Nighttown to Close After the Weekend for Approximately Eight Weeks Because of Coronavirus Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 241-7550

Advertising: (216) 802-7241

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Social Media

About CleveScene

© 2020 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 241-7550
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation