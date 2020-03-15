Email
Sunday, March 15, 2020

Film

The Nightlight in Akron is Closed Until Further Notice

Posted By on Sun, Mar 15, 2020 at 4:46 PM

click to enlarge unnamed.jpg
Citing the safety of its staff and patrons, the Nightlight, an independent theater in Akron, has just announced it'll be closed until further notice because of coronavirus concerns.

"We will be asking for support along with our community during this tough time," reads a press release issued earlier today. "For now, take care of your loved ones. We will be issuing refunds for anyone that requests them for advanced tickets. Thank you to everyone who has supported us already, please take care."

