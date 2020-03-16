Email
Monday, March 16, 2020

C-Notes

Boys From the County Hell to Livestream Their Annual St. Patrick's Day Concert

Posted By on Mon, Mar 16, 2020 at 2:25 PM

click to enlarge AMBER PATRICK
  • Amber Patrick
For two decades now, it's been a St. Patrick's Day tradition that the Boys From the County Hell play throughout town to celebrate the holiday. A Pogues tribute act, the group usually kicks things off St. Patrick's Day at 9 a.m. with a show at House of Blues and then works its way from one Cleveland club to the next all day long, delivering good vibes and honoring the artistry of Pogues songwriter and singer Shane MacGowan.

Sadly, that tradition comes to an end this year, but the band plans to livestream a concert tomorrow at 1 p.m. on Facebook, so its fans can sit back and drink a Guinness or two while listening to the group do its thing.

"For over 20 years, the Boys From the County Hell have been performing on St. Patrick’s Day," reads a statement issued by the group. "Most of that time, we’ve played from 9 am to midnight. It’s been an amazing tradition for all of us as a band. So we knew, at minimum we’d get together that day and play some music, some cards and create our own fun. We’re good at that! So, we then figured, why not live stream it and let everyone in on the fun? So, we will see you all virtually on St. Pat’s. Feel free to share any stories about your day or St. Pat’s memories. Cheers!”



Local producer and musician Clint Holley will be on hand to record the session too.

"These guys have been part of that tradition for a very long time," he says in a Facebook post. "When I saw the post that they were gonna carry on, it resonated with me. This is the spirt we need right now. Grab some Jameson’s (or Bushmill’s) and let’s try for a virtual St. Patty’s Day. Dave Polster and [I] have signed on to help stream and record this sucker. I hope it becomes a classic Cleveland bootleg and a happy moment when a lot of people needed it."

Sign up for Scene's weekly newsletters to get the latest on Cleveland news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.

