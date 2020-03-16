Email
Print
Share

Monday, March 16, 2020

Scene & Heard

Greater Cleveland Aquarium Announces Temporary Closure Due to COVID-19

Posted By on Mon, Mar 16, 2020 at 8:24 AM

click to enlarge unnamed-1.jpg
As a precautionary measure, the Greater Cleveland Aquarium has closed today due to coronavirus concerns.

“This is an unprecedented crisis and the move to shut down public operations was an exceedingly painful decision for our leadership,” says General Manager Stephanie White in a press release. “Our team, the community and our aquatic residents are counting on us to get this right. The Aquarium will share updates and our anticipated reopening via the website and social media as we follow this ever-evolving national crisis.”

Despite closing, the aquarium will still provide care for the animals. Core staff members will still be on-site for feeding, cleaning and other critical activities.



“There are significant back-of-house needs, but we’re committed to finding ways to address them without revenue,” says White, who adds that the attraction will extend annual passes by one month and honor general admission tickets expiring in March for an additional month.

Other March events will be rescheduled.

Sign up for Scene's weekly newsletters to get the latest on Cleveland news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.

Tags: , ,

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Share

Speaking of Greater Cleveland Aquarium, coronavirus

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Cleveland Scene on Social Media

Most Popular

  1. Ohio Gov. DeWine to CNN This Morning: 'It Would Not Surprise Me At All If Schools Did Not Open Again This Year' Read More

  2. A Running List of Cleveland Restaurants and Bars Now Temporarily Closed Over Coronavirus Read More

  3. All Ohio Bars and Restaurants Ordered Closed at 9 p.m. and Until Further Notice Read More

  4. Cleveland Clinic Discovers Five New Cases of COVID-19 in First Day of Internal Testing Read More

  5. Drive-Through COVID-19 Testing Begins Saturday in Cleveland Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 241-7550

Advertising: (216) 802-7241

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Social Media

About CleveScene

© 2020 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 241-7550
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation