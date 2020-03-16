Greater Cleveland Aquarium Announces Temporary Closure Due to COVID-19

click to enlarge
As a precautionary measure, the Greater Cleveland Aquarium
has closed today due to coronavirus concerns.
“This is an unprecedented crisis and the move to shut down public operations was an exceedingly painful decision for our leadership,” says General Manager Stephanie White in a press release. “Our team, the community and our aquatic residents are counting on us to get this right. The Aquarium will share updates and our anticipated reopening via the website and social media as we follow this ever-evolving national crisis.”
Despite closing, the aquarium will still provide care for the animals. Core staff members will still be on-site for feeding, cleaning and other critical activities.
“There are significant back-of-house needs, but we’re committed to finding ways to address them without revenue,” says White, who adds that the attraction will extend annual passes by one month and honor general admission tickets expiring in March for an additional month.
Other March events will be rescheduled.
