Email
Print
Share

Monday, March 16, 2020

C-Notes

The Kent Stage Announces New Dates for Most March Concerts

Posted By on Mon, Mar 16, 2020 at 1:31 PM

click to enlarge RONNIE BOOZE
  • Ronnie Booze
All March concerts at the Kent Stage will be rescheduled due to the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

Blues singer-guitarist Robert Cray [pictured] will now perform on Friday, June 5, bluesman Christone "Kingfish" Ingram will return on Thursday, June 18, and singer-songwriter John Waite will now play at the club on Friday, July 31.

Singer-songwriter Marc Cohn’s appearance has been pushed to Wednesday, Sept 16.



Singer-guitarist Bob Mould was slated to perform at the club for the first time ever this month too. He cancelled his entire tour, and a new date is a forthcoming.

Tickets for the original shows will be honored for the new dates.

The club will also reschedule all April concerts; tickets for the rescheduled shows listed above will go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday at thekentstage.com.

Sign up for Scene's weekly newsletters to get the latest on Cleveland news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.

Tags: , ,

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Share

Speaking of The Kent Stage, Rescheduling March Concerts

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Cleveland Scene on Social Media

Most Popular

  1. Ohio Gov. DeWine to CNN This Morning: 'It Would Not Surprise Me At All If Schools Did Not Open Again This Year' Read More

  2. A Running List of Cleveland Restaurants and Bars Now Temporarily Closed Over Coronavirus Read More

  3. All Ohio Bars and Restaurants Ordered Closed at 9 p.m. and Until Further Notice Read More

  4. Here’s How to File for Ohio Unemployment Benefits if Your Job Was Affected by Coronavirus Read More

  5. Cleveland Clinic Discovers Five New Cases of COVID-19 in First Day of Internal Testing Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 241-7550

Advertising: (216) 802-7241

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Social Media

About CleveScene

© 2020 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 241-7550
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation