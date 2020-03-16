The Kent Stage Announces New Dates for Most March Concerts

click to enlarge
All March concerts at the Kent Stage
will be rescheduled due to the ongoing coronavirus crisis.
Blues singer-guitarist Robert Cray [pictured] will now perform on Friday, June 5, bluesman Christone "Kingfish" Ingram will return on Thursday, June 18, and singer-songwriter John Waite will now play at the club on Friday, July 31.
Singer-songwriter Marc Cohn’s appearance has been pushed to Wednesday, Sept 16.
Singer-guitarist Bob Mould was slated to perform at the club for the first time ever this month too. He cancelled his entire tour, and a new date is a forthcoming.
Tickets for the original shows will be honored for the new dates.
The club will also reschedule all April concerts; tickets for the rescheduled shows listed above will go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday at thekentstage.com
.
