Monday, March 16, 2020
Local Coffee Roaster Ready Set! Offering Free Daily Home Delivery
Posted
By Jeff Niesel
on Mon, Mar 16, 2020 at 11:14 AM
click to enlarge
Ready Set!
, the locally based coffee roaster based in Fairview Park, will offer free daily home delivery and discounts on its Brazilian and Guatemalan coffees through April.
"We know you will need the boost this week; no need to make the stop," reads an email blast the company sent out. "We’re coming to you. All orders will be delivered to you within 24 hours of placing your order."
Sign up for Scene's weekly newsletters to get the latest on Cleveland news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.
Tags: Ready Set!, free home delivery, Image