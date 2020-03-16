Email
Monday, March 16, 2020

C-Notes

Local Rockers the Fifth House Have Released a New Music Video

Posted By on Mon, Mar 16, 2020 at 12:53 PM

Earlier today, the local rock band the Fifth House released a new music video for its new single, "In My Way," which was recorded locally with Jim Wirt (Incubus, Gwen Stefani, Fionna Apple) at Superior Sound Studios.

The band features siblings Julia and Wesley Crow and best friends Nick Weber and Brandon Clarkson. Wirt, who had seen the band perform at Sparx City Hop in 2017, says they were “one of the most memorable acts that played that day.”

The song and the video offer “a satirical take on the time the group had just moved to Cleveland and teamed up with an over-zealous band manager with ulterior motives.” In other words, what was supposed to be a promising career move for the band became its worst nightmare when the manager eventually showed his true colors as a “self-centered stage-dad living in the past and tries to exploit the band's talents to live out his own lost dreams.”



The video came out today to celebrate the anniversary of a "clean break from a toxic situation."

