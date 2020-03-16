Email
Print
Share

Monday, March 16, 2020

Scene & Heard

Ohio Schools Mobilize to Fight Hunger During Coronavirus Shutdown

Posted By on Mon, Mar 16, 2020 at 8:20 AM

click to enlarge ADOBESTOCK PHOTO
  • AdobeStock Photo
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio schools will begin their coronavirus shutdown later today, and local and state agencies and organizations are mobilizing quickly to ensure children in need don't go hungry.

There are hundreds of thousands of K-12 students who rely on free or reduced-price meals at school, and the USDA approved the Ohio Department of Education's waiver to serve meals in non-congregate settings and at school sites during the closures. Joree Novotny, director of external affairs at the Ohio Association of Foodbanks, encouraged patience as districts develop meal-distribution plans.

"We all are working on this from the school level to the government level to the philanthropic and charitable level as well as local businesses who are chipping in," Novotny said. "We understand your concern and your fear. Trust that your schools are going to communicate with you as soon as they have the information they need to do so."



Child nutrition programs in Ohio serve more than 1 million meals daily at more than 3,000 sites. Gov. Mike DeWine announced the school closures through April 3, but noted the shutdown could extend much longer.

Novotny said schools only are allowed to provide meals to students, so hunger-relief groups are trying to keep pantry shelves stocked to ensure food is on the table for everyone in households experiencing food insecurity.

"Low-income families may have parents who are now losing wages because they need to stay at home with their children who are out of school, have been quarantined because of illness, have had their hours cut or even been laid off because of the economic issues associated with this public-health crisis," she said. "This is a larger food insecurity issue."

Hunger-relief organizations largely rely on older adult volunteers, who currently are most at risk in the pandemic. Novotny said they are asking younger Ohioans, who are in good health and not displaying symptoms of COVID-19, to step up and lend a hand.

"All of this effort is going to take a lot of hands because food doesn't move itself, it doesn't prepare itself, it doesn't package itself," she said. "That requires volunteers. That requires manpower."

Novotny noted that food banks and pantries are taking every possible precaution to ensure the safety of volunteers, including enhancing sanitizing practices to help minimize spread of the virus.

Sign up for Scene's weekly newsletters to get the latest on Cleveland news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.

Tags: , ,

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Share

Speaking of Ohio Schools, coronavirus

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Cleveland Scene on Social Media

Most Popular

  1. Ohio Gov. DeWine to CNN This Morning: 'It Would Not Surprise Me At All If Schools Did Not Open Again This Year' Read More

  2. A Running List of Cleveland Restaurants and Bars Now Temporarily Closed Over Coronavirus Read More

  3. All Ohio Bars and Restaurants Ordered Closed at 9 p.m. and Until Further Notice Read More

  4. Cleveland Clinic Discovers Five New Cases of COVID-19 in First Day of Internal Testing Read More

  5. Drive-Through COVID-19 Testing Begins Saturday in Cleveland Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 241-7550

Advertising: (216) 802-7241

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Social Media

About CleveScene

© 2020 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 241-7550
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation