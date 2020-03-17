Email
Tuesday, March 17, 2020

C-Notes

Dropkick Murphys to Stream Tonight’s Concert From Boston

Posted By on Tue, Mar 17, 2020 at 8:29 AM

unnamed.jpg
A terrific Irish punk band that always draws big, rowdy crowds when it plays here in Cleveland, Dropkick Murphys will stream tonight’s concert, dubbed Streaming Up from Boston, in the wake of the postponement of its St. Patrick’s Day Week Boston Blowout.

The stream will be free, and it goes live at 7 p.m.

“For the first time in 24 years, we are not playing on St. Patrick’s Day weekend,” says founder Ken Casey in a statement. “The current world situation is the ONLY thing that would ever stop us from doing so.”



The band recently released the single “Smash Sh*t Up” and will release a new album on Sept. 11 through its Born & Bred Records.

The stream will be available at YouTube.com/DropkickMurphys and Facebook.com/DropkickMurphys.

