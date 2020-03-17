We were curious as to how local restaurants are treating COVID-19 with the daily changes in regulations and mandates. So we spoke to Bucky Spoth, one of the owners of a local institution that has survived for 60+ years in town.
Spoth is part of the third generation of family members to own Geraci's Ristorante, the University Heights Italian institution that expanded to Pepper Pike and Mayfield Village in the last few years. Spoth is a part owner of the restaurant, along with his siblings Maggie and Patrick and parents Marti and Greg. Spoth's maternal grandparents originally opened Geraci's in 1956.
click to enlarge
People who are solely dependent on their paycheck from us, we tried to keep their hours pretty much close to what they've been."Right now, we're grateful that pizza is one of those first of mind type foods that people think of," said Bucky Spoth over the phone early Monday. "We had a five-hour phone discussion (with the family) on Sunday night on how to handle staffing. We're trying to keep it one hour at a time with how we operate. Keep checking in with each other and with the three locations and see how many people we can keep employed. Make sure we can pay for our food costs. And go from there."
The family is trying to take as much information into account as possible when considering how to go about cutting hours. "Luckily, we really haven't had to lay any full-time people off yet. We've let go of some part-time employees who haven't been around here long. We even went as far as 'will you be alright without this money coming in?' and went from there. People who are solely dependent on their paycheck from us, we tried to keep their hours pretty much close to what they've been."
"The last couple of days," Spoth continued "we've probably been at about 50% revenue but we're lucky, Geraci's has always been known as a takeout business in addition to dining in. I feel horrible for friends and family in the industry who rely on alcohol sales for 90% of their business. Especially missing out on those St. Patrick's Day sales."
Geraci's is fortunate enough to be in locations where they can safely offer curbside pick-up. You go to their website
to place an order and pay online then you can either go in or do curbside pick-up by calling when you get there and telling them what kind of car you have.
"We're constantly focusing on what local places are doing. What restaurants are doing around the country. When people come in and get take out, which we're trying to space out to limit the number of customers inside at a certain time, we're wiping down the doors, the counter. Whatever we can."
Spoth and his family seem to prefer the takeout and delivery setup mandated by the state now versus having people dine-in when it was harder to maintain social distancing. Now, with the dining room shut down, if multiple people are inside their restaurants at once, they can have them spread out all around the restaurant, which Spoth says they're grateful for.
As far as delivery goes, Spoth says they'd love to get their own service going, but setting it all up with regards to vehicles and liability insurance is just too difficult, along with the additional sanitary steps that need to be taken. As of now they're still going through delivery services like UberEats and Grubhub.
"I know the delivery services are trying to hire people and ramp up staff. And restaurant workers are probably taking those positions. I know we have people working after hours at Aldi restocking."
When it comes to sanitation and cleanliness, Spoth believes that most of these steps should've been in place beforehand but they are taking extra precautions like wiping everything down after every transaction. "We're following the ideas that are out there. It's not that we're in hazmat suits or anything. But we're doing everything we can."
Fortunately, Spoth says they haven't had any trouble with any supplies or food. Whether it comes to their packaging, through local business Joshen Paper Packaging, their cleaning products through Ecolab or their multiple food vendors, they haven't seen any sort of reduction in available inventory and supplies.
Spoth had some general words of wisdom for the situation facing restaurants and the populace as a whole. "I'd say in general, the most important thing with all of this is we gotta stick together. We're trying to cling on to a business. We're trying to support a family. We're trying to keep people employed. There's all this unknown. We've all gotta have some patience. I know everyone's on edge but we have to take care of each other. Think of these local businesses first. There's going to be a lot of us who don't make it out of this - nothing's guaranteed and I don't see what the final remedy will be so we just have to be conscious of what's going on around us."
And if you want to pick-up Geraci's, ask for a double pepperoni pie well done, thin crust.
Stay tuned to Scene for all the latest COVID-19 information.