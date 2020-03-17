Tuesday, March 17, 2020
House of Blues Announces New Dates for Many of Its March Shows
By Jeff Niesel
on Tue, Mar 17, 2020 at 9:11 AM
House of Blues
has announced new dates for several of its March and April concerts that were cancelled due to coronavirus concerns.
The March 14 show featuring Mr. Speed, the KISS tribute band, has been moved to May 2, and Hippie Sabotage will now play on Aug. 12.
Andrew Santino has been rescheduled for July 31, and rapper G Herbo [pictured] will now perform on Aug. 10.
Tickets for all the rescheduled dates are currently on sale.
The beabadoobee concert slated to take place on March 31 will have a new date, but it’s TBD at the moment.
