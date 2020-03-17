In Place of Performing on St. Patrick's Day, Flogging Molly Releases Acoustic Version of 'Float'

Since the Irish punk band Flogging Molly wasn't able to perform on St. Patrick's Day for the first time in its lengthy career, the group's Dave King and Bridget Regan recorded an intimate acoustic rendition of their hit “Float,” a song about positivity in times of turmoil, and posted it to their Twitter and Facebook accounts.
They recorded the tune in Ireland last night.
"On behalf of the band and our wonderful crew, we’d like to wish you a safe and happy St. Patrick’s Day," says King in a statement. "Over the 20-odd years we’ve been together as a band, this is the first time we aren’t playing live on St. Patrick’s Day. It’s a very surreal feeling. But the most important thing is that everybody keeps safe and well and takes care of those around them. Hopefully, this separation that we all share right now will hopefully bring us even closer together someday.”
Sign up for Scene's weekly newsletters to get the latest on Cleveland news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.
We’re keeping you informed…
...and it’s what we love to do. From local politics and culture to national
news that hits close to home, Scene Magazine has been keeping Cleveland
informed for years.
It’s never been more important to support local news sources, especially as we all deal with the
ramifications of the coronavirus pandemic. Almost everything
Scene is about -- our stories, our events, our advertisers -- comes down to getting together. With events on hold, and
no print distribution for the foreseeable future, every little bit helps.
A free press
means accountability and a well-informed public, and we want to keep our
unique and independent reporting available for many, many years to come.
If quality journalism is important to you, please consider a donation to
Scene. Every reader contribution is valuable and so
appreciated, and goes directly to support our coverage of critical issues
and neighborhood culture. Thank you.