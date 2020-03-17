Support Local Journalism. Donate to Cleveland Scene.

Tuesday, March 17, 2020

C-Notes

In Place of Performing on St. Patrick's Day, Flogging Molly Releases Acoustic Version of 'Float'

Tuesday, March 17, 2020

Since the Irish punk band Flogging Molly wasn't able to perform on St. Patrick's Day for the first time in its lengthy career, the group's Dave King and Bridget Regan recorded an intimate acoustic rendition of their hit “Float,” a song about positivity in times of turmoil, and posted it to their Twitter and Facebook accounts.

They recorded the tune in Ireland last night.

"On behalf of the band and our wonderful crew, we’d like to wish you a safe and happy St. Patrick’s Day," says King in a statement. "Over the 20-odd years we’ve been together as a band, this is the first time we aren’t playing live on St. Patrick’s Day. It’s a very surreal feeling. But the most important thing is that everybody keeps safe and well and takes care of those around them. Hopefully, this separation that we all share right now will hopefully bring us even closer together someday.”



