MetroHealth Now Also Testing for Coronavirus

MetroHealth System

MetroHealth has joined UH and the Cleveland Clinic today in the ability to test for the coronavirus, though its service doesn't come with the convenience of a drive-thru.CEO Akram Boutros said the hospital system hopes to ramp up to about 500 tests a day in the coming weeks. For now, they will concentrate on the critically ill. Results, for those tested today and going forward, should be available in about two hours. A doctor's order is required to get tested.UH and the Clinic have opened a second drive-thru testing facility at the Landerbrook Health Center in Mayfield Heights. Both sites, which are technically open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., have been flooded by patients. Today, each reached its limit for the entire day shortly after noon.Metro told Cleveland.com it has received more than a 1,000 calls to its coronavirus hotline — 440-592-6843 — since late last week.