Rock Hall Offers Free Online Resources for Teachers and Parents

Closed on account of the coronavirus pandemic, the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame
sent out a press release earlier today encouraging parents and teachers working to create plans for distance learning to explore its free online resources.
Rock Hall EDU
, the Rock Hall’s new digital learning platform, you can access professionally developed lesson plans, activities, presentations, videos, playlists and digitized primary source materials from the Rock Hall’s Library & Archives.
Rock Hall resources meet national and state learning standards in a variety of subject areas, including music, social studies, English and more.
Rock Hall EDU posts new content regularly and its database is searchable by subject, grade (kindergarten through college), decade (1950s through today) or media type. There’s an extensive collection of material on how music played a role in the Civil Rights Movement, and in one segment, the E Street Band’s Max Weinberg gives an introduction to drumming. You can also see how Pete Seeger used his banjo to make political statements, all good stuff if you're stuck at home with or without kids.
The Rock Hall is closed at least through Friday, March 27.
