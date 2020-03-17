Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, March 17, 2020

C-Notes

Rock Hall Offers Free Online Resources for Teachers and Parents

Posted By on Tue, Mar 17, 2020 at 12:19 PM

click to enlarge COURTESY OF THE ROCK HALL
  • Courtesy of the Rock Hall
Closed on account of the coronavirus pandemic, the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame sent out a press release earlier today encouraging parents and teachers working to create plans for distance learning to explore its free online resources.

Rock Hall EDU, the Rock Hall’s new digital learning platform, you can access professionally developed lesson plans, activities, presentations, videos, playlists and digitized primary source materials from the Rock Hall’s Library & Archives.

Rock Hall resources meet national and state learning standards in a variety of subject areas, including music, social studies, English and more.



Rock Hall EDU posts new content regularly and its database is searchable by subject, grade (kindergarten through college), decade (1950s through today) or media type. There’s an extensive collection of material on how music played a role in the Civil Rights Movement, and in one segment, the E Street Band’s Max Weinberg gives an introduction to drumming. You can also see how Pete Seeger used his banjo to make political statements, all good stuff if you're stuck at home with or without kids.
 
The Rock Hall is closed at least through Friday, March 27.

Sign up for Scene's weekly newsletters to get the latest on Cleveland news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.

Tags: , ,

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Share

Speaking of Rock Hall EDU, coronavirus

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Cleveland Scene on Social Media

Most Popular

  1. Here’s How to File for Ohio Unemployment Benefits if Your Job Was Affected by Coronavirus Read More

  2. City of Cleveland Will Suspend Evictions Due to Coronavirus Hardship for Two Months Read More

  3. Produce, Seafood, Beer and Other Distributors Suffering from Ohio Restaurant Closures as Well Read More

  4. Cleveland Restaurant Owners React to Order that Shutters Restaurants Read More

  5. Welp, As of *THIS* Moment, The Primary Elections are Off Again? Maybe? Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 241-7550

Advertising: (216) 802-7241

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Social Media

About CleveScene

© 2020 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 241-7550
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation