Rolling Stones Postpone Their Summer Tour

Joe Kleon

The Rolling Stones have just announced that they've postponed the summer tour that would have brought them to Cleveland for the first time in almost 20 years.The group was slated to play in June at FirstEnergy Stadium."We're hugely disappointed to have to postpone the tour," reads a statement put out by the band. "We are sorry to all the fans who were looking forward to it as much as we were, but the health and safety of everyone has to take priority. We will all get through this together — and we'll see you very soon."