Wednesday, March 18, 2020

C-Notes

Music Box Supper Club to Host a Special Facebook Live Concert with Auld Pitch

Posted By on Wed, Mar 18, 2020 at 8:46 AM

To help locals who didn't get to visit their favorite bar on St. Patrick's Day, at 7 p.m. tomorrow, the Music Box Supper Club will host a special Facebook Live concert with Auld Pitch.

"Please be assured, the performers are all going to be practicing ‘social distancing’ on our stage," reads a press release announcing the gig. "There will not be any in-house audience. The show will be free to watch and will feature Auld Pitch, an all-star group of some of Cleveland’s finest Irish musicians."

There will be a donation button on the Facebook page, and all donations will go to the hourly staff of the Music Box who are laid off due to the shutdown caused by COVID-19. You can think of the donation as a tip to a Music Box server or bartender.



The live stream starts at 6:45 p.m. to give people a chance to "tune in." The show will begin at 7.

