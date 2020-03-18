Support Local Journalism. Donate to Cleveland Scene.

Wednesday, March 18, 2020

Ohio's Blood Supply Could Reach Crisis Level Without More Donors

Posted By on Wed, Mar 18, 2020 at 9:53 AM

click to enlarge ADOBE STOCK PHOTO
  • Adobe Stock Photo
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Blood centers in Ohio and other states are issuing an urgent call for donors.

Dozens of blood drives, as many as 2,700 nationally, have been canceled recently as high schools, colleges and businesses shut their doors to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus. If current trends continue, said Gail McGovern, president and chief executive of the American Red Cross, the available blood supply will reach dangerously low levels.

"We don't want to create another crisis, where doctors are rationing the blood and trying to figure out who gets the next blood transfusion," she said. "We're taking every safety precaution we can, but at the end of the day, we have to have blood drives because we have to save lives."



Donating blood is a safe process, McGovern said, and additional hygiene and sanitary precautions are in place. Blood-drive cancellations in the United States have resulted in roughly 86,000 fewer donations.

Mark Pompilio, public-relations and marketing manager for Community Blood Center in Montgomery County, said hospitals currently need blood to help those patients they see on a regular basis.

"We don't want to confuse the idea that we need blood because of patients that are sick with COVID-19," he said. "We need blood for all patients. They're very concerned about the patient that came in with a heart attack, that came in with an injury — so, they have to keep accommodating people with all sorts of health needs."

Healthy people are encouraged to donate blood, and organizations and businesses are being urged to consider hosting a blood drive. McGovern said both are ways to give back in these difficult times.

"The country needs to come together; doing something positive will actually elevate somebody's mood," she said. "Every time that there is a need, the American public steps up — and I'm confident that they'll step up this time as well."

McGovern said there have been no reported cases of transfusion transmission for any respiratory virus, including this coronavirus, worldwide.

Blood donation information is online at donortime.com and redcrossblood.org.

We’re keeping you informed…
...and it’s what we love to do. From local politics and culture to national news that hits close to home, Scene Magazine has been keeping Cleveland informed for years.


It’s never been more important to support local news sources, especially as we all deal with the ramifications of the coronavirus pandemic. Almost everything Scene is about -- our stories, our events, our advertisers -- comes down to getting together. With events on hold, and no print distribution for the foreseeable future, every little bit helps.

A free press means accountability and a well-informed public, and we want to keep our unique and independent reporting available for many, many years to come.


If quality journalism is important to you, please consider a donation to Scene. Every reader contribution is valuable and so appreciated, and goes directly to support our coverage of critical issues and neighborhood culture. Thank you.


