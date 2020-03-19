Support Local Journalism. Donate to Cleveland Scene.

Thursday, March 19, 2020

Scene & Heard

Armond Budish Announces Most Cuyahoga County Foreclosures Suspended for 60 Days

Posted By on Thu, Mar 19, 2020 at 2:11 PM


Cuyahoga County Executive Armond Budish announced Thursday that housing foreclosures of owner occupied properties or rentals in the county would be suspended for at least 60 days.

The office of the County Treasury is now closed until further notice. It will not, during this period, default any existing delinquent payment contract due to late or missing payments.

“The coronavirus is having enormous impact on many people, including people who are losing jobs and undergoing other economic hardship,” Budish said in a statement posted to YouTube, (above). “We want to do whatever we can to help people during this difficult time. Rest assured that as the situation evolves we will continue to look at other appropriate measures.”



Foreclosures of unoccupied and "unimproved" properties will continue per normal operations, Budish said, and so will foreclosures currently in-process. 

All Sheriff sales will be suspended as well. 

Per the county, taxpayers will remain responsible for the total balance due and each contract will be reviewed after this period. All Automatic Clearing House (ACH) payments and coupon payments will be suspended during this time period as well. In addition, all Advance Tax Payments (Easy Pay) will be suspended.

***
