Armond Budish Announces Most Cuyahoga County Foreclosures Suspended for 60 Days

Cuyahoga County Executive Armond Budish announced Thursday that housing foreclosures of owner occupied properties or rentals in the county would be suspended for at least 60 days.The office of the County Treasury is now closed until further notice. It will not, during this period, default any existing delinquent payment contract due to late or missing payments.“The coronavirus is having enormous impact on many people, including people who are losing jobs and undergoing other economic hardship,” Budish said in a statement posted to YouTube, (above). “We want to do whatever we can to help people during this difficult time. Rest assured that as the situation evolves we will continue to look at other appropriate measures.”Foreclosures of unoccupied and "unimproved" properties will continue per normal operations, Budish said, and so will foreclosures currently in-process.All Sheriff sales will be suspended as well.Per the county, taxpayers will remain responsible for the total balance due and each contract will be reviewed after this period. All Automatic Clearing House (ACH) payments and coupon payments will be suspended during this time period as well. In addition, all Advance Tax Payments (Easy Pay) will be suspended.***

We’re keeping you informed…

...and it’s what we love to do. From local politics and culture to national news that hits close to home, Scene Magazine has been keeping Cleveland informed for years.

It’s never been more important to support local news sources, especially as we all deal with the ramifications of the coronavirus pandemic. Almost everything Scene is about -- our stories, our events, our advertisers -- comes down to getting together. With events on hold, and no print distribution for the foreseeable future, every little bit helps.

A free press means accountability and a well-informed public, and we want to keep our unique and independent reporting available for many, many years to come.

If quality journalism is important to you, please consider a donation to Scene. Every reader contribution is valuable and so appreciated, and goes directly to support our coverage of critical issues and neighborhood culture. Thank you.