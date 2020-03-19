Cleveland-based Culture and Music Magazine to Host Virtual Music Festival This Weekend

Culture Jock, a Cleveland-based online culture and music magazine, will host a three-day virtual music festival this weekend called CJFest via their Instagram feed (@culturejock_).The festival (March 20th to the 22nd) will feature 14 different musicians and groups covering multiple genres from 7 cities including Cleveland, Cincinnati, Columbus, Washington D.C, Seattle, Los Angeles and New York City."We'll be supporting the creative community by sharing their online payment apps for fans to give donations. Several performing artists depend on social gatherings to fund their lives so if you can give a little it’ll be much appreciated. Thank you to the artists who are putting in the time to bring us some entertainment during the strange time," said the magazine.The lineup is as follows:(All times EST.)Friday, March 20th:7:00 to 7:30 p.m.: Pure Kahrin (Indie Folk)7:35 to 8:15 p.m.: The Session Ohio (DJ Universal)9:00 to 9:30 p.m.: The Tendertones (Bedroom/Alternative R&B)10:30 p.m. to 11:10 p.m.: DJ Armani Range (DJ Hip-Hop/Rap/R&B)11:15 p.m. to 11:55 p.m.: Who Is TKNO (DJ House)Saturday, March 21st:7:00 to 7:30 p.m.: Chanelle Kazadi (Alternative Hip-Hop)7:35 to 8:15 p.m.: DJ NicNacc (House/R&B/Nostalgic)8:20 to 8:50 p.m.: Jillian Grace and Manny Fantom (Neo-Soul/R&B)9:00 to 9:30 p.m.: D’Asia Simone (R&B/Neo-Soul/House/Punk/Pop)9:45 to 10:15 p.m.: Joey Aich (Hip-Hop)Sunday, March 22nd:12:00 to 12:30 p.m.: Lauren Lanzaretta (Soul/Gospel/Inspirational)12:30 p.m. to 1:00 p.m.: Liquid Vanilla (Pop/R&B)1:00 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.: Everybody’s Sidekick (Garage Folk/Experimental)2:05 to 2:45 p.m.: Kourtney Ari (DJ Universal/Radio)

