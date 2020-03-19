Here's a List of Ohio Craft Brewers Offering Beer for Carry-Out and Delivery

After the Ohio Department of Health issued an order on March 15 to close all bars and restaurants to the public, many have been using alternative means like carry-out, pick-up and delivery to serve their customers.That includes breweries. The Ohio Craft Brewers Association says, "Of OCBA’s 230 operating brewery members, 173 of them have changed their existing business models to sell beer for carry-out or delivery. Many are offering online ordering or encouraging customers to place their orders by phone to minimize wait times and reduce points of contact. Where possible, some breweries have begun drive-thru service or curbside pickup so customers do not need to enter the premises to complete their transactions."“The craft brewing industry was built on innovation,” said Mary MacDonald, OCBA’s executive director, in a release. “Breweries are leading by example by taking measures to promote social distancing to slow the spread of the virus. The effects of the state ordered closures will hit small businesses disproportionately harder, so we’re asking people to support independent breweries now so our industry will come back as strong as ever once this crisis passes.”Fat Heads, Noble Beast, Market Garden, Platform and other local breweries are open in some form, whether it's pickup, growlers, delivery, etc. Look up your favorites and do get some delicious local beer for this troubling time.

