St. Ignatius Hockey Team Featured on ESPN's 'SportsCenter'

Sports may be canceled, leaving high school and collegiate athletes with an entire spring of quarantines instead of quarterfinals, but ESPN's Scott Van Pelt is giving at least some of them their due with "Senior Night," a daily segment in which he gives the SportsCenter spotlight to players whose seasons have been cut short by the coronavirus pandemic.The St. Ignatius hockey team took center stage Wednesday night, the fourth night of the segment so far. The Wildcats, who ended with a 30-4-1 record on the season, had reached the Ohio state semifinals while fighting for their fifth consecutive state title before everything went to hell.Here's last night's feature.

“Every team, every kid is worthy.” On Day 4 of #SeniorNight , @notthefakeSVP honors high school and college teams — some underdogs and some top-ranked teams — who had their seasons unexpectedly cut short 👏 pic.twitter.com/zcfOtEzh2Q

