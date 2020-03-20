Support Local Journalism. Donate to Cleveland Scene.

Friday, March 20, 2020

Bites / Scene & Heard

Here Are the Cleveland Grocery Stores With Special Hours Set Aside for Seniors to Shop

Posted By on Fri, Mar 20, 2020 at 12:39 PM

click to enlarge COURTESY: CRE8IVE WORKS
  • Courtesy: Cre8ive Works

Many retailers and grocery stores are setting aside select windows when they are restricting shoppers to seniors, those people who are among the most vulnerable to serious health issues if they contract COVID-19.

In the Cleveland area, those grocery stores and big box retailers include:

Dollar General: First hour of every day.
Dave's Supermarkets: 7 a.m. to 8 a.m. every day.
Giant Eagle: 6 a.m. to 7 a.m. Monday through Wednesday.
Heinen's: 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. every day.
Target: The first hour of operation every Wednesday.
Walmart: Generally 6 a.m. to 7 a.m. every Tuesday
Whole Foods: 7:30 a.m. to 8 a.m. at both the Rocky River and University Heights locations.



The Cleveland Department of Aging is also updating its list on Twitter as more stores announce.
click to enlarge screen_shot_2020-03-20_at_12.32.19_pm.png

