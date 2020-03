Cleveland Virtual Tip Jar Created to Help Local Service Industry Workers During COVID-19 Shutdown

The restaurant industry was on the front wave of the economic fallout of the coronavirus pandemic, with cutbacks, closures and layoffs for our friends and family in the service industry coming fast and furious since last week.One of the many creative ways people have come up with to help is the idea of a virtual tip jar, where you can tip a service industry worker every time you have a takeout meal or drink at home, just like you'd do at the bar or restaurant. Saucy Brew Works , the local brewery and pizza joint, picked up on the idea and have now created the Cleveland Virtual Tip Jar After heading to Clevelandtips.com (do bookmark the site), you'll get randomly paired with a service worker that has put themselves in the database. So far, there are close to 40 individuals across 12 local restaurants who have added their names on to the site for tips. You can either donate to the employee you were randomly paired with or look down the list and choose someone from your favorite bar or restaurant.The owners of Saucy Brew Works have pledged to match the first $5,000 of tips given to their employees.

