Support Local Journalism. Donate to Cleveland Scene.

Email
Print
Share

Monday, March 23, 2020

Scene & Heard

Parents Encouraged to Act Now to Prevent Educational Losses

Posted By on Mon, Mar 23, 2020 at 9:31 AM

click to enlarge (ADOBE STOCK)
  • (Adobe Stock)
COLUMBUS, Ohio — With schools in Ohio closed to help slow the spread of the coronavirus, millions of children could lose critical learning time. But there are resources to help fill the gap.

Education experts say early-childhood learning is critical to future academic performance. According to Betsy Zorio, vice president for U.S. programs and advocacy at the nonprofit Save the Children, wide-scale learning losses could be among the biggest and longest-term impacts the new coronavirus will have on children.

"During the summer, low-income children typically lose two to three months of reading progress," Zorio said. "So, that will be dramatically increased if families don't act now to ensure that the learning process continues."



Save the Children has gathered online resources at Savethechildren.org, with tips and links to support parents as they help their kids in pre-K through 6th grade keep learning until schools reopen.

Zorio pointed out the challenge is even greater than finding ways to keep advancing children's reading and math skills - it's also about coping with the isolation and boredom that can set in from being kept at home. She said sticking to a routine can really help.

"So, ensure that you're keeping wake-up times and bedtimes the same, eating meals around the same time; that children are helping to set their schedule for the day, and also ensuring that they continue to have access to healthy foods and exercise," she said.

Save the Children will continue to update the online toolkit in the weeks ahead. Zorio added that, once schools can open, there will be opportunities to help kids make up for lost time.

"Summer programs are really critical to ensuring that that learning loss doesn't happen," she said. "And after-school programs in the fall will be critical to ensuring that whatever loss was sustained during this period is closed."

The toolkit also includes relaxation activities to do at home with kids, and tips to help grandparents stay connected.

Tags: , , , , , ,

We’re keeping you informed…
...and it’s what we love to do. From local politics and culture to national news that hits close to home, Scene Magazine has been keeping Cleveland informed for years.

It’s never been more important to support local news sources, especially as we all deal with the ramifications of the coronavirus pandemic. Almost everything Scene is about -- our stories, our events, our advertisers -- comes down to getting together. With events on hold, and no print distribution for the foreseeable future, every little bit helps.

A free press means accountability and a well-informed public, and we want to keep our unique and independent reporting available for many, many years to come.

If quality journalism is important to you, please consider a donation to Scene. Every reader contribution is valuable and so appreciated, and goes directly to support our coverage of critical issues and neighborhood culture. Thank you.

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Share

Speaking of...

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Cleveland Scene on Social Media

Most Popular

  1. Ohio to Implement Shelter in Place (STAY HOME) Order, Strictest Measure Yet to Combat COVID-19 Read More

  2. "Batten Down the Hatches": As COVID-19 Deaths Climb, DeWine, Acton Beg Ohioans to Stay Home Read More

  3. Cleveland Restaurants and Bars May Have Closed, But These Places Still Offer Take-Out and Delivery Read More

  4. Here Are the Cleveland Grocery Stores With Special Hours Set Aside for Seniors to Shop Read More

  5. Ohio May Have Had its First Coronavirus Death Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 241-7550

Advertising: (216) 802-7241

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Social Media

About CleveScene

© 2020 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 241-7550
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation