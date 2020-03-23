Support Local Journalism. Donate to Cleveland Scene.

Monday, March 23, 2020

Scene & Heard

Tabletop Cafe Offering 'Quarantine Pack' Board Game Rentals

Posted By on Mon, Mar 23, 2020 at 12:12 PM

click to enlarge COURTESY TABLETOP
  • Courtesy Tabletop

You've already run through, or will soon, everything on Netflix, all of your puzzles, and the handful of board games you had stashed in the closet.

Instead of dialing up Amazon to reload on the board game fun, because you're realizing now that they are wondrous little distractions that can pass endless amounts of time, head over to Tabletop online or give them a call.

The Ohio City game cafe is renting out its vast and impressive board game collection. One game will run you $10 for two days. Three games, curated by the experts based on your interests and likes, will run  you $25 for three days. (They're also doing takeout from their dining menu. So, two birds, one stone, etc.)



Inventory might take a little extra time to turnover, as Tabletop is sanitizing all the games upon return and giving them a quarantine of their own before renting to someone new.

Hours: Tuesday through Sunday 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

