The Best Time Of Year To Visit Vietnam And Places Worth Visiting

There is no wrong time to visit Vietnam. However, depending on the side of the country you want to visit, you need to consider climatic conditions.
Since there is no wrong time to visit Vietnam, the best time to visit is, therefore, based on personal preference. Let's look at some of the factors that can help decide when to visit Vietnam. Besides, if you are thinking about traveling to Vietnam, you need to get further information
about what type of documentation you will need.
What You Should Consider Before Traveling To Vietnam
While the major determining factor of visiting Vietnam is the climatic condition or the seasons, there are other factors like festivals and health concerns. Let’s take a look at each of these factors. The goal is to give you the information you need to make your decision as to the best time to see Vietnam.
Climate
The monsoon season determines the weather in Vietnam, while the months between November and April are usually the driest. However, because Vietnam is narrowly shaped, its primary regions experience different types of seasons throughout the year. We discussed some of the differences below.
Spring
The hot season in Vietnam is between March and April. The temperature can be on an average of 80 degrees Fahrenheit, with little differences spread across the regions of the country. Rainfall only begins on the latter-days of April or early May.
Summer
Summertime in the South of Vietnam is quite warm and often accompanied by heavy showers. The Northern part, on the other hand, experiences heavy rainfall. You will need to come with insect or mosquito repellent as a result of the heavy rainfalls.
Fall
The showers and rain continue till late September or early October. At this time, the central region of Vietnam is subject to hurricanes. As a visiting tourist, you have to prepare for this weather.
Winter
Then, the country dries out around December. This period is best if you're planning a seaside vacation in Vietnam. The Northern part of Vietnam is usually gloomy and chilly during this period with occasional drizzle. The temperature is around 50 degrees Fahrenheit.
Festive and Holiday Season
Each season in Vietnam has some events attached to it for tourism purposes. For example, you can expect the May 1 parade and celebration during the spring. Other activities include, but not limited to, the Socialist Republic of Vietnam during the summer, the fall season offers Mid-Autumn Festivals, and Vietnam's traditional Lunar New Year Festival
celebrated in the winter season. The festivals and events you'll like to attend can, therefore, determine the best time to visit Vietnam.
Health Concerns
Planning to travel in a time when there are health concerns, for example, as the world battles with Covid-19, may not be the best. Though some counties have restricted entry into Vietnam, tourist activities are still ongoing. You might want to reconsider visiting at this time. Some tourist sites like Ha Long Bay, Bai Tu Long Bay, etc. are temporarily closed and some festival events suspended. Therefore, you might not be able to get the best from your visit
Conclusion
The best time to visit Vietnam is during December and February when the temperature is milder and perfect for tourist activities and seaside vacation. However, in general, there is no wrong time to visit the country as tourist activities are encouraged throughout the year.