Condado Tacos Offering $10 'Bud Boxes' for Carry-Out or Delivery

Condado Tacos, a casual Mexican chain well-known for its build-your-own tacos and vibrant decor, is now offering a special combo.The restaurant recently announced its $10 Bud Box, which comes with your choice of two tacos from their taco suggestions menu, and either a half-sized queso blanco or traditional guacamole with chips.The restaurant is offering express curbside pick-up (with minimal contact), as well as delivery later this week. Order online and call the restaurant once you've arrived. They also have six- and two-packs of Modelo Especial and Corona Extra available for carry-out."The Bud Box is a great option for roommates, couples or individuals to enjoy a taco night at home. Get the rest of the buds involved and plan a taco party over video," says a press release from Condado.In addition to Bud Boxes, Condado is also putting together larger build-your-own taco boxes. Get 30 individually wrapped tacos of your choosing or the ingredients to build 30 of your own tacos at home for $99.

