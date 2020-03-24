Support Local Journalism. Donate to Cleveland Scene.

Tuesday, March 24, 2020

Scene & Heard

Ohio Spring Breaker Who Boasted "If I Get Corona, I Get Corona" Apologizes

Posted By on Tue, Mar 24, 2020 at 1:04 PM

YOUTUBE/CBS
A CBS interview with spring breakers packing Florida's beaches even as the coronavirus pandemic's infection and death toll rose and states issued stay-at-home orders became a predictably viral moment.

Displaying not just youthful ignorance but general, intentional ignorance, the spring breakers boasted of ignoring social distancing recommendations and lamented how obeying them would have torpedoed SPRING BREAK, baby. This coronavirus thing wasn't something to be worried about. Suns out guns out.

One gentleman stood out amongst his generally distasteful compadres: Brady Sluder.




"If I get corona, I get corona. At the end of the day, I'm not gonna let it stop me from partying," he said. "You know I've been waiting, we've been waiting for Miami spring break for a while, about two months we've had this trip planned, two, three months, and we're just out here having a good time, whatever happens happens."

Cue the "Life, fast, etc." fast-forward button and by Sunday night Sluder had apologized on Instagram for downplaying the virus.

View this post on Instagram

I’ve done a lot of things in my life that I’m not proud of. I’ve failed, I’ve let down, and I’ve made plenty of mistakes. I can’t apologize enough to the people i’ve offended and the lives I’ve insulted. I’m not asking for your forgiveness, or pity. I want to use this as motivation to become a better person, a better son, a better friend, and a better citizen. Listen to your communities and do as health officials say. Life is precious. Don’t be arrogant and think you’re invincible like myself. I’ve learned from these trying times and I’ve felt the repercussions to the fullest. Unfortunately, simply apologizing doesn’t justify my behavior. I’m simply owning up to my mistakes and taking full responsibility for my actions. Thank you for your time, and stay safe everyone. ❤️

A post shared by @ bradysluder on

