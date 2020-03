Rock Hall Reschedules 2020 Induction Ceremony in Cleveland to Nov. 7

The 2020 Rock Hall induction ceremonies will still happen in 2020, just at the very tail end of it.After announcing in March that the May 2nd induction ceremony would be postponed until later in the year because of the coronavirus pandemic, the Rock Hall today, via HBO, announced that the rescheduled date for the ceremony at Cleveland's Public Auditorium will be Nov. 7 at 8 p.m.HBO will be broadcasting the festivities live for the first time in induction history.We'll update this post with any further information about tickets when details are announced by the Rock Hall.

We’re keeping you informed…

...and it’s what we love to do. From local politics and culture to national news that hits close to home, Scene Magazine has been keeping Cleveland informed for years.

It’s never been more important to support local news sources, especially as we all deal with the ramifications of the coronavirus pandemic. Almost everything Scene is about -- our stories, our events, our advertisers -- comes down to getting together. With events on hold, and no print distribution for the foreseeable future, every little bit helps.

A free press means accountability and a well-informed public, and we want to keep our unique and independent reporting available for many, many years to come.

If quality journalism is important to you, please consider a donation to Scene. Every reader contribution is valuable and so appreciated, and goes directly to support our coverage of critical issues and neighborhood culture. Thank you.