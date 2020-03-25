Support Local Journalism. Donate to Cleveland Scene.

Wednesday, March 25, 2020

Phone Data Shows That Ohio is Very Good at Social Distancing Amid the Coronavirus Pandemic

Wednesday, March 25, 2020

You deserve a six-feet-apart air high-five, Ohio. You're killing the social distancing game, according to your phone data.

New York and Norway-based data and analytics company Unacast revealed the findings of its “Social Distancing Scoreboard,” which shows just how good — or bad — of a job some states are doing at navigating this whole staying the hell away from people thing amid a global pandemic mess.

Ohio is currently receiving an 'A' grade from the site and is just outside the top 5 states, behind the District of Columbia, Alaska, Nevada, New Jersey and Rhode Island. An 'A' grade means Ohioans have decreased our total distance travelled by over 40%.



OK, OK, but how did Unacast get this data exactly? According to The Detroit Free Press, they use “anonymous device location data, map data, and strategic intelligence.” But for this data specifically, they turned to public data sets like location information provided through third-parties. Yes, companies have your data.

States that could be better at staying home and away? Oregon and New Mexico, both of which have C scores. Idaho and Montana are dropping the ball with Ds, and Wyoming is straight-up failing at social distancing. Tsk-tsk.

Cuyahoga County decreased distance traveled by 45%, while surrounding counties Geauga (52%), Lake (41%) and Summit (48%) are also receiving 'A' grades. Medina (38%) and Lorain (37%) aren't far behind with 'B' grades. We'll give them 'B+'.

The bottom three counties in Ohio are Preble, Williams and Fayette, which are all receiving 'F' grades.

With Governor DeWine's executive order to Stay At Home, the state began to see a dramatic downturn in travel starting on March 20th. As of Tuesday, Ohio reported 704 positive cases of coronavirus, 182 hospitalizations (75 people in ICU) and 10 deaths.

Keep up the good work, Ohio. You can do this. 

