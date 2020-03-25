Savage Love: Should I Still Date During the Coronavirus Pandemic?

Shutterstock

"This is really a matter of a personal risk/benefit calculation," says Dr. Daniel Summers, a pediatrician who lives and works near Boston. "What PDDAD is willing to accept as a risk may be different from what someone else would."And there's definitely a health benefit to getting together — we are social animals, and isolation is bad for us — but your lover is at high risk of infection. And when front-line health-care providers get infected, they tend to get sicker than the average person who gets infected, according to CNN, which is something else you need to factor into your risk/benefit calculation. Additionally, does your boyfriend's workplace — I'm going to call him your boyfriend for clarity's sake — have the protective gear he needs to minimize his risk of exposure?"We're all doing our best to take as many preventive steps to lower our risk of being exposed," says Dr. Summers, "but there's still a maddeningly unacceptable shortage of personal protective equipment like masks, gowns, and gloves nationwide. I hope he has sufficient access to these things. But is there a risk he could get exposed to the virus at work? Definitely."Dr. Summers lives with his husband and four children and in addition to the precautions he takes at work — where he may be seeing patients with coronavirus (he doesn't know for sure because tests still aren't available) — Dr. Summers strips down to his underwear on his front porch of his home when he gets home from work. His clothes go straight into the washing machine, he goes straight into the shower."I'm still afraid of bringing it home," says Dr. Summers. "But with four kids home from school, my husband's sanity depends on my being present as much as I can. So for me, staying away isn't an option. That's not the case for PDDAD. She has to decide whether the undefinable risk of exposure isn't worth it. Or, alternatively, she can decide the connection she has with him is important enough to her own well-being that the risk is worth it. But only she can make that decision for herself."If you decide the risk of infection is too great — or if your boyfriend decides the risk of infecting you is too great — you can still be there for each other. You can Skype and Zoom, you can text and sext, you can leave groceries on his porch and wave to him from the sidewalk. But if you decide to keep connecting with each other in person, PDDAD, you should minimize the amount of time you spend moving through the city to get to each other's places. And that means — emotional boundaries be damned — picking one of your apartments to hole up in together for the duration.You can follow Dr. Summers on Twitter @WFKARS and you can read him at Slate's Outward.If the authorities want to start rounding up reckless idiots who are endangering others, JC, the beaches of Florida might be a good place to start. Or the Oval Office. And if your first impulse is to involve the authorities, then you aren't "pro- sex workers," JC, because the authorities — particularly the police — are a danger to sex workers. Instead of calling the cops, reach out to this guy on those social media sites and encourage him to see his clients virtually, i.e., instead of face-to-face (or face-to-whatever) meetings, he should go full camwhore for the time being. So if you want to want to help, JC, and not just police or shame, you should hire this guy to do an online session. (And everyone should bear in mind that sex workers are suffering right now, too, because most are being responsible and not seeing clients. Their incomes have plummeted to zero, and they aren't eligible for unemployment benefits.)Unfortunately, FRIEND, there's no surefire way to prevent people from lying to you about being friends in order to get into your pants — virtually or eventually — or to prevent them from changing their minds about being friends once they've gotten into your pants. (The former is more likely, but the latter does happen.) Your only options are relying on your bullshit detectors to weed out people you think might be playing you and getting better at shrugging off, blocking, and forgetting the dishonest people who manage to get past your bullshit detectors.As for tips about being hot on Zoom or FaceTime or Fox Nation or whatever, I'm afraid I can't help you there, FRIEND, as I am the clumsiest spaz that ever spazzed. I hate having my photo taken, and if a room is dark enough for me to feel comfortable getting naked in it, it's usually too dark for someone else to see me — whether they're in the same room with me or sitting in front of a computer on the other side of the world. But someone who's more at ease in front of the camera (and with whom I'm currently quarantined) tells me that slightly dimmed lighting is better than harsh lighting, leaving something on is hotter than taking it all off, and — if you want to maintain your anonymity — keeping your face and any identifying tattoos out of the shot is a good idea.