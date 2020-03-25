SportsTime Ohio Replaying Classic Tribe Games All Week

Fuck yeah, baseball.STO is replaying some Tribe classics over the coming week — the week baseball was supposed to start for realsies, of course — and there are some gems on the schedule to help your mind drift away from reality for just a few hours.Today at noon, game six of the 1995 ALCS against the Mariners, wherein one Kenny Lofton does Superman things and scores from second base on a passed ball to score the go-ahead run.Stick around at 3 p.m. (where else are you going, honestly) for the Tribe's record-setting 15-14 comeback win from 2001.Tomorrow, relive the first game ever played at Jacobs Field around the same time the home opener was supposed to get underway.BASEBALL.Full schedule below.

We’re keeping you informed…

...and it’s what we love to do. From local politics and culture to national news that hits close to home, Scene Magazine has been keeping Cleveland informed for years.

It’s never been more important to support local news sources, especially as we all deal with the ramifications of the coronavirus pandemic. Almost everything Scene is about -- our stories, our events, our advertisers -- comes down to getting together. With events on hold, and no print distribution for the foreseeable future, every little bit helps.

A free press means accountability and a well-informed public, and we want to keep our unique and independent reporting available for many, many years to come.

If quality journalism is important to you, please consider a donation to Scene. Every reader contribution is valuable and so appreciated, and goes directly to support our coverage of critical issues and neighborhood culture. Thank you.