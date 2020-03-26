Support Local Journalism. Donate to Cleveland Scene.

Thursday, March 26, 2020

Arts District

Rock Hall, Art Museum, Science Center and Other Cleveland Cultural Institutions Announce Indefinite Closures Due to Coronavirus

Posted By on Thu, Mar 26, 2020 at 10:42 AM

click to enlarge TIM EVANSON/FLICKRCC
  • Tim Evanson/FlickrCC
You're not supposed to go anywhere anyway, as Gov. DeWine has ordered, and who knows when All Of This will be over, but just for official measure, a group of Cleveland's largest cultural institutions issued a joint statement yesterday announcing their indefinite closures that will go beyond the statewide stay-at-home order.

They include the Rock Hall, MOCA, the Art Museum, the Great Lakes Science Center, the Maltz Museum, the Western Reserve Historical Society, the Botanical Garden, the Children's Museum, the Holden Arboretum, the Natural History Museum and the Cleveland History Center.

“The Cleveland-area museums and attractions send sincere good wishes to our friends, neighbors and supporters in Northeast Ohio. The recent international events have caused us all to pause and reflect on the importance of our relationships and how grateful we are to be entrusted with preserving these cultural treasures and presenting them to our community.

To maintain social-distance protocols, our teams are working remotely. We continue to engage and inspire by increasing digital access to our unique educational content and by continuing forward-focused work on exhibits and programs. Please visit our websites for more information about our specific organizations.

To help prevent spread of the coronavirus, our facilities remain closed to the public until further notice. As we work through this crisis as a community, we look forward to welcoming you back as soon as possible.

Thank you for supporting Cleveland’s museums and attractions. Please stay healthy and safe.”


Tags: , , , ,

