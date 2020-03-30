City of Cleveland Has its First COVID-19 Death

The City of Cleveland has seen its first death in the Coronavirus outbreak. Though no personal details about the patient were released, the city reported that she was a woman in her 70s.As of 2 p.m. Sunday, Cleveland now has more than 100 confirmed cases of the virus, with patients in their 20s through their 90s.Across the state, there are 1,653 confirmed cases of coronavirus with 29 deaths. Cuyahoga County has the most confirmed cases in the state, with 440, owing chiefly to the level of testing at the Cleveland Clinic, University Hospitals and MetroHealth. The county has recorded 95 hospitalizations and three deaths.As of Monday morning, more than 2,300 people had died from COVID-19 in the United States, with the numbers of reported cases and deaths rising sharply in a number of epicenters across the country. New York City alone has nearly 60,000 confirmed cases and 1,000 deaths.At a press briefing Monday Morning, Dr. Heidi Gullett, medical director for the County Board of Health, said the region had seen a rapid acceleration of cases and that we were not yet on "the other side" of the curve.***

