Monday, March 30, 2020

Cuyahoga County Continues to Lose Population, According to Latest Census Estimate

Posted By on Mon, Mar 30, 2020 at 12:25 PM

Cuyahoga County is still the 35th most populous county in the country, the same rank it held based on 2018 Census numbers, but it continues to lose population.

The latest Census estimates, released last week, put the county's population loss at 6,646 between 2018 and 2019 and the seven-county Cleveland-Akron population loss at 5,722 over the same period. (Only Lake, Medina and Lorain counties saw increases, and those numbers were in the low hundreds.)

With approximately 1,235,072 residents, the county is down some 45,000 since 2010, one of only four counties in the top 35 to drop during the decade.



This has been your It's Still Bad News But At Least It's Not Coronavirus-Related Bad News update of the day.

