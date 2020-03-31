Support Local Journalism. Donate to Cleveland Scene.

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, March 31, 2020

Scene & Heard

Heinen's Pepper Pike Store Temporarily Closed for Deep Cleaning After Employee Tests Positive for COVID-19

Posted By on Tue, Mar 31, 2020 at 2:24 PM

HEINEN'S FB
  • Heinen's FB

Heinen's announced today that the Pepper Pike store is temporarily closed for a deep cleaning after an associate tested positive for COVID-19. The employee hadn't worked since March 25. The announcement, which you can read below, was shared by Heinen's on its various social media pages.


Dear Customers,

We want to let our Cleveland-area shoppers know we had a Heinen's associate at our Pepper Pike store test positive for COVID-19. We were informed today and then followed our process of closing the store. The associate is in self-quarantine and has not worked at the store since Wednesday, March 25.

The store will remain closed while we do a deep clean performed by a professional crew using a food-approved antiviral cleaner. We will be cleaning the sales area and the backroom areas in accordance with CDC guidelines. We will post on our website and social media when the store is reopened.

In all of our stores, we will continue to follow our already stringent sanitation practices and have increased the frequency of our cleaning to continue to protect the safety of our customers and associates.

Tom & Jeff Heinen


Tags: , , , ,

We’re keeping you informed…
...and it’s what we love to do. From local politics and culture to national news that hits close to home, Scene Magazine has been keeping Cleveland informed for years.

It’s never been more important to support local news sources, especially as we all deal with the ramifications of the coronavirus pandemic. Almost everything Scene is about -- our stories, our events, our advertisers -- comes down to getting together. With events on hold, and no print distribution for the foreseeable future, every little bit helps.

A free press means accountability and a well-informed public, and we want to keep our unique and independent reporting available for many, many years to come.

If quality journalism is important to you, please consider a donation to Scene. Every reader contribution is valuable and so appreciated, and goes directly to support our coverage of critical issues and neighborhood culture. Thank you.

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Share

Speaking of...

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Cleveland Scene on Social Media

Most Popular

  1. Lawyers Discovered Long-Hidden Evidence at the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office. Now, a Death Row Inmate May Get Another Shot at Justice Read More

  2. First Positive COVID-19 Test at an Ohio Prison is Worse Than it Seems Read More

  3. City of Cleveland Has its First COVID-19 Death Read More

  4. As a Record Number of Ohio Unemployment Applicants Express Frustration, State Officials Say They're Working on Solutions Read More

  5. Confirmed Coronavirus Cases in Cuyahoga County by Zip Code Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 241-7550

Advertising: (216) 802-7241

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Social Media

About CleveScene

© 2020 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 241-7550
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation